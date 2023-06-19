Natixis Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 466.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,083 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cummins were worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Cummins by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $235.81 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More

