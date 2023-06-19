Natixis Lowers Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Natixis cut its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,201,494 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $114.12 on Monday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.72) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.38) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

