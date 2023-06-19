Natixis Sells 17,186 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Natixis lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,186 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.15% of Owens Corning worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Tobam bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,993. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $122.16 on Monday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $123.32. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

