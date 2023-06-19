Natixis Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Natixis lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,427 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,552,786 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 337,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 153,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

