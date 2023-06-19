Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,345,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Newmont by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

Newmont Stock Up 2.6 %

NEM stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.