NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane Buys 1,000 Shares

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) CEO Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $15,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,048 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,832.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NewtekOne alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Barry Sloane acquired 5,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $117,400.00.

NewtekOne Trading Up 1.2 %

NEWT opened at $16.58 on Monday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $408.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $47.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in NewtekOne by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NewtekOne by 134.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NewtekOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About NewtekOne

(Get Rating)

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.