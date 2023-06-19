Nexus Investment Management ULC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $123.53 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

