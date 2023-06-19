Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.46.

Northern Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $74.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.20. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

