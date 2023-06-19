Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $197,591,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,753,000 after acquiring an additional 287,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,618,000 after acquiring an additional 222,244 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $426.54 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $389.19 and a 200-day moving average of $363.96.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Articles

