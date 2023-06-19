Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.3 %

IR opened at $64.52 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $65.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

