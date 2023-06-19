Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $92.65 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.