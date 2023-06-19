Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,486 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lennar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 45,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LEN opened at $120.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $121.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

