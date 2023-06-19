Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $164.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.61. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.