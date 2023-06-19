Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after buying an additional 5,716,555 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $33.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

