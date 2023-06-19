Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,468 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $62,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS opened at $101.83 on Monday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

