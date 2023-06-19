OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 1,458 Shares of AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 14.86% of AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EEMD stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.78.

AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF (EEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of emerging-market large- and mid-cap stocks. Holdings are selected for both high dividend yield and free-cash-flow yield. EEMD was launched on Nov 28, 2017 and is managed by AAM.

