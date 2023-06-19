Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OHI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.06 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 233.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

