ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.9 %

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,819,525. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $90.15 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

