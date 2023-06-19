ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO Sells $85,000.00 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 375,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, James Blackie sold 8,711 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $68,207.13.

ON24 Stock Performance

NYSE:ONTF opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

ON24 Dividend Announcement

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.67%.

Institutional Trading of ON24

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $8,897,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 626.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 665,644 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in ON24 by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,329,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after purchasing an additional 663,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ON24 by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 547,219 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ON24 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 602,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 502,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

