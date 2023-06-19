O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $39,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,068.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 62,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,847,000 after acquiring an additional 57,253 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $919.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $917.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $858.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $581.32 and a 52-week high of $964.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

