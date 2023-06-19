Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.16.

OVV stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,667,000 after buying an additional 1,920,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,080,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,398,000 after buying an additional 844,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,717,000 after buying an additional 391,087 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

