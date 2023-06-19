Ovintiv Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.16.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

