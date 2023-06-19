Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $126.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.50.

Several research firms have commented on OXM. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 55.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $82.46 and a 1 year high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.