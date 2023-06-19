Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Purchases 4,829 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned about 0.05% of Valmont Industries worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $286.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.27 and a 12 month high of $353.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.64 and its 200 day moving average is $309.26.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.67.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

