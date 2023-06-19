Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Paramount Resources in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Paramount Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Paramount Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS.
Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$535.70 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 38.22%.
Paramount Resources Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of POU opened at C$29.82 on Monday. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$22.16 and a 12 month high of C$34.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56.
Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$266,006.40. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.
About Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
