Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

Patterson Companies stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

