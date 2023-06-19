Patterson Companies (PDCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 21st. Analysts expect Patterson Companies to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.