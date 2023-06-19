Pensionfund Sabic Has $11.07 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,390 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.9% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $342.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.86 and its 200-day moving average is $274.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.23.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

