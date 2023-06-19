PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $186.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.16 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

