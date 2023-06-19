PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Reduced by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $186.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.16 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.39.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

