Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,155 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $226.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

