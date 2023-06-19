Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $77,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $206.80 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

