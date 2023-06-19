Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 30,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $3.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $639.29 million, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.19. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $834.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.66 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 400.08%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

Further Reading

