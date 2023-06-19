Platform Technology Partners Buys 726 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.
Alphabet stock opened at $123.53 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.36.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
