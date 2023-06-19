Platform Technology Partners Has $1.77 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 57,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.58 and a 200 day moving average of $166.39.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

