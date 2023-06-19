Platform Technology Partners Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,615 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.