Platform Technology Partners Purchases 228 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $300.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

