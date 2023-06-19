Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Portman Ridge Finance were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Down 0.9 %

PTMN opened at $19.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $190.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.83. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $24.49.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.02 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 34.25%. Analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Portman Ridge Finance from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Portman Ridge Finance Profile

(Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

