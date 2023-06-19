Principal Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion.

PFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.15.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $74.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $830,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 74,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

