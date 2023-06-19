Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 287,700 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Professional Diversity Network stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Professional Diversity Network worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Shares of IPDN opened at $3.97 on Monday. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Professional Diversity Network ( NASDAQ:IPDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 130.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

