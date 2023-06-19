Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Head to Head Survey

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CloudMD Software & Services and Progyny, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CloudMD Software & Services 0 2 0 0 2.00 Progyny 0 1 5 0 2.83

CloudMD Software & Services presently has a consensus price target of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 102.18%. Progyny has a consensus price target of $48.86, indicating a potential upside of 25.47%. Given CloudMD Software & Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CloudMD Software & Services is more favorable than Progyny.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CloudMD Software & Services N/A N/A N/A Progyny 4.93% 11.81% 7.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CloudMD Software & Services and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CloudMD Software & Services and Progyny’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CloudMD Software & Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Progyny $786.91 million 4.67 $30.36 million $0.43 90.56

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than CloudMD Software & Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Progyny shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Progyny beats CloudMD Software & Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health. The company also provides digital health solutions, including electronic health records and practice management solutions; MyHealthAccess, a patient portal that enables online appointment booking and virtual care visits; and Health and Wellness Network and Real Time Intervention platform. In addition, it offers health education platform for peer-reviewed educational resources; and VisionPros, an online vision care platform that provides contact lenses to customers, as well as operates navigation software and pharmacy. Further, it provides patient support and education programs; and pharmaceutical logistic services, including drug distribution and patient navigation assistance. The company was formerly known as Premier Health Group Inc. and changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc. in February 2020. CloudMD Software & Services Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

