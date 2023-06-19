Prostatis Group LLC Acquires 37,513 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 131.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,513 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 692.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $199.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.83. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $178.51 and a 1-year high of $210.10.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

