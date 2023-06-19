Prostatis Group LLC Acquires 8,097 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Stryker by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 20,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $294.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.05. The stock has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

