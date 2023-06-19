Prostatis Group LLC Acquires 89,008 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 272.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,008 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:USMV opened at $73.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.55.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

