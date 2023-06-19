Prostatis Group LLC Acquires New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $80.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.36. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

