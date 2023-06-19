Prostatis Group LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $129.86 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $132.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average of $108.29.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

