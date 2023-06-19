Prostatis Group LLC Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,282 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $128.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.65 and its 200 day moving average is $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

