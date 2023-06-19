Prostatis Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FENY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $21.86 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.