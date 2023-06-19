Prostatis Group LLC Buys 1,382 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,289,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,587,000 after purchasing an additional 172,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,961,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203,563 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,239 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $13.43.
Invesco Preferred ETF Profile
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
