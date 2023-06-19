Prostatis Group LLC Buys 143,358 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1,404.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,358 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $66,812,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after buying an additional 984,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock opened at $88.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average of $82.46. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $89.30.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.